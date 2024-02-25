One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE EPD opened at $27.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.31.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

