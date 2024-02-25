Ondine Biomedical (LON:OBI) Shares Down 2.4%

Ondine Biomedical Inc. (LON:OBI – Get Free Report) traded down 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13). 3,126 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 92,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.25 ($0.13).

Ondine Biomedical Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.39, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 8.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.67 and a beta of -0.14.

About Ondine Biomedical

Ondine Biomedical Inc, a Life sciences company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of antimicrobial photodisinfection therapies in Canada and internationally. Its product platform is Photodisinfection, a topical light-based antimicrobial technology that eliminates harmful pathogens.

