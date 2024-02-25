On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of On the Beach Group (LON:OTB – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

On the Beach Group Stock Performance

LON:OTB opened at GBX 145 ($1.83) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £241.74 million, a P/E ratio of 2,416.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 159.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 126.13. On the Beach Group has a 1-year low of GBX 81.24 ($1.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 181.60 ($2.29).

Insider Transactions at On the Beach Group

In other news, insider Shaun Morton purchased 36,450 shares of On the Beach Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 142 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £51,759 ($65,171.24). Company insiders own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

About On the Beach Group

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: OTB, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

