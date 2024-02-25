OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Takes Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Stock Performance

NYSE VIPS opened at $16.99 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VIPS. Citigroup increased their target price on Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.47.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Featured Stories

