OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Takes Position in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Symbotic by 66.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Symbotic in the third quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Symbotic by 23.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Symbotic by 1,412.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Symbotic in the third quarter worth about $65,000.

Insider Transactions at Symbotic

In other Symbotic news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $103,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William M. Boyd III sold 44,183 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $2,471,155.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,569.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 442,200 shares of company stock worth $21,595,949. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.85.

Symbotic Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYM opened at $40.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.14. Symbotic Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $64.14.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

