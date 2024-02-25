OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Takes $402,000 Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 100.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.88.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $75.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 132.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.94 and a 200-day moving average of $72.98. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $92.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Insider Transactions at Goosehead Insurance

In other news, major shareholder Langston Spousal Lifetim Lindy sold 514 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $38,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,079 shares in the company, valued at $15,915,846. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 2,324 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total value of $186,315.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,860 shares of company stock worth $4,394,559. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company's stock.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

See Also

