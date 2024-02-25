OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Reduces Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 467,243 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 12,191 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 3.6% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.10% of Adobe worth $238,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,947,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.

Adobe Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $553.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $250.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $595.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $570.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

