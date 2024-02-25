OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 92.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,478 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.1 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $87.74 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $94.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,062,270.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,569. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 8,200 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $711,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,335. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,210 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,270.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 183,089 shares of company stock worth $14,396,688. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

