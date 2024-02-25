OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases Shares of 199,100 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 199,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $52,451,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the second quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.6% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,767 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.9% in the third quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.6 %

MCD stock opened at $297.75 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $293.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.18.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Bank of America upped their target price on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.10.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

