OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Makes New Investment in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNSO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 6,082.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,901,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838,498 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 188.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,772,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,183 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 425.5% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,040,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,705,000 after acquiring an additional 842,712 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 34.1% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,010,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 87.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,490,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,330,000 after acquiring an additional 697,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of MINISO Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

MINISO Group Price Performance

MNSO opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.23. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $29.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

MINISO Group Profile

(Free Report)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.