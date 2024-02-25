OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Makes New Investment in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

NYSE:GPI opened at $265.12 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.33 and a 1 year high of $310.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.44 by ($0.94). Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 39.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

See Also

