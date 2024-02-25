OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Makes New Investment in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 183.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 396.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 86.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 36.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 280.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Cambridge Bancorp Price Performance

CATC stock opened at $63.37 on Friday. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $44.62 and a 12 month high of $80.34. The firm has a market cap of $497.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.51.

Cambridge Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.19. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $38.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 61.75%.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.