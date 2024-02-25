OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Invests $441,000 in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XME. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,728,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,850,000 after purchasing an additional 923,857 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 309.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,204,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,203,000 after purchasing an additional 910,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,258,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,731,000 after buying an additional 498,869 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 6,447.3% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 324,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,260,000 after buying an additional 319,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,346,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XME opened at $56.12 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $61.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.59 and a 200 day moving average of $53.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

