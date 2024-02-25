OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $19.47 Million Stock Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lessened its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 54.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 514,000 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $19,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,225.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $47.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $53.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.62. The firm has a market cap of $57.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.7773 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

