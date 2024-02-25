OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Decreases Stock Position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp cut its position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,800 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.06% of SSR Mining worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC cut SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group cut SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

SSR Mining Price Performance

SSRM opened at $4.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.81. The firm has a market cap of $939.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $17.72.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Further Reading

