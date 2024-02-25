OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys 313,711 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 57.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 855,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,711 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $96,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $969,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 86,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 460,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,674,000 after purchasing an additional 31,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD opened at $133.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $123.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.94 and its 200 day moving average is $120.32. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 105.78%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

