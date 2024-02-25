Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial restated their overweight rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ FY2028 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ OLMA opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $743.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.20. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $17.79.

In other news, Director G. Walmsley Graham bought 131,870 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $1,871,235.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,800,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,542,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Biocapital Advisors L. Paradigm bought 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,590,981 shares in the company, valued at $76,455,379.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.50% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 910.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 831.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 38,739 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,705,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,964,000 after purchasing an additional 995,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

