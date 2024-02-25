Offerpad Solutions (OPAD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Offerpad Solutions Price Performance

Shares of OPAD stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $255.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.56. Offerpad Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $15.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the third quarter worth about $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

About Offerpad Solutions

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company's platform enables customers to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

