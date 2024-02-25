Oberndorf William E Has $12.46 Million Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Oberndorf William E lifted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,148 shares during the quarter. Datadog makes up about 22.8% of Oberndorf William E’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Oberndorf William E’s holdings in Datadog were worth $12,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth $31,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter worth $36,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter worth $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Datadog by 48.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Datadog by 79.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $761,755.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 169,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,817,449.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $761,755.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 169,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,817,449.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $1,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,460,914.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 962,537 shares of company stock valued at $117,342,717. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $129.51 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $138.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.51 and a 200 day moving average of $107.09. The firm has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,079.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDOG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Datadog

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.