Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC Has $4.30 Million Stock Position in Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO)

Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO – Free Report) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352,944 shares during the quarter. Alvotech makes up 4.3% of Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alvotech were worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alvotech by 11,969.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 59,730 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alvotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $431,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alvotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alvotech by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Alvotech by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the period.

Get Alvotech alerts:

Alvotech Stock Performance

Alvotech stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. Alvotech has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $16.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alvotech ( NYSE:ALVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.94 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Alvotech will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Alvotech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALVO

Alvotech Profile

(Free Report)

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alvotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.