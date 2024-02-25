Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC Has $3.87 Million Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,376 shares during the quarter. Ternium comprises about 3.9% of Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 1,971.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ternium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Ternium Price Performance

Ternium stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.69. Ternium S.A. has a 12 month low of $35.22 and a 12 month high of $45.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.31.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Ternium Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This is a boost from Ternium’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.95%.

About Ternium

(Free Report)

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

Further Reading

