Oaktree Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Oaktree Capital Management LP decreased its position in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,580,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,661,073 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned 0.38% of Azul worth $13,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Azul by 721.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 930.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 697.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Azul stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.79. Azul S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $13.86.

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.49 million. On average, analysts predict that Azul S.A. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Azul from $18.30 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

