Oaktree Capital Management LP Sells 500,000 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Oaktree Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,989,032 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. CEMEX comprises about 1.3% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 0.97% of CEMEX worth $90,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in CEMEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in CEMEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CX stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.29. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $8.81.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.20 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.20 price objective on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.37.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

