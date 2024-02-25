Oaktree Capital Management LP Reduces Stake in Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO)

Oaktree Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO – Free Report) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,043,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,715,655 shares during the period. Alvotech comprises about 0.7% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alvotech were worth $45,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALVO. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Alvotech in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alvotech by 647.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,393 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Alvotech during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alvotech by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alvotech by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Alvotech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Alvotech Price Performance

Shares of ALVO opened at $16.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.76. Alvotech has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $16.22.

Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.94 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alvotech will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Alvotech



Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.

