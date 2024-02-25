Oaktree Capital Management LP Purchases 107,729 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,809,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 107,729 shares during the period. Infosys accounts for 0.9% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings in Infosys were worth $65,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 14.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,099,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,480,541 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Infosys by 15.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,819,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Infosys by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,400,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,709,000 after buying an additional 1,722,731 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Infosys by 11.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,115,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,490,000 after buying an additional 1,810,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Infosys by 93.7% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 16,525,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,561,000 after buying an additional 7,995,119 shares in the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:INFY opened at $20.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.04. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $83.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INFY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.95.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

