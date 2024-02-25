Oaktree Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODN)

Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned 1.12% of Golden Star Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $187,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $604,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $738,000. 53.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Star Acquisition Price Performance

GODN opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average is $10.38. Golden Star Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55.

Golden Star Acquisition Profile

Golden Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

