Oaktree Capital Management LP Makes New $10.69 Million Investment in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,686,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.36% of Bausch Health Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 57.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at $49,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 58.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHC opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.85. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $10.15.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 2,111.60% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

