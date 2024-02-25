Oaktree Capital Management LP Has $4.30 Million Stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Oaktree Capital Management LP lowered its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 349,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 69,624 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the second quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 123.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $145,000.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Price Performance

EFT opened at $13.18 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $13.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.45.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.74%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

