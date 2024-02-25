Oaktree Capital Management LP Has $30.32 Million Position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Oaktree Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 44.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,697,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,000,000 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings in Berry were worth $30,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Berry by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 599,135 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,668 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Berry during the 1st quarter worth $1,061,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Berry by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Berry by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,052 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Berry by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Berry from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Berry from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Berry Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRY opened at $7.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average is $7.51. The stock has a market cap of $532.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.79. Berry Co. has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Berry Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.