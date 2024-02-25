Oaktree Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 621,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,495 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 0.22% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $37,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQM. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth $184,773,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,549,000 after acquiring an additional 831,423 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,626,000 after acquiring an additional 747,037 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 373.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,391,000 after acquiring an additional 730,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,523,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,248,000 after acquiring an additional 646,862 shares in the last quarter. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.11.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $90.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

