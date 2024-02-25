Oak Associates Ltd. OH Sells 877 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH cut its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Illumina were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth approximately $29,558,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,444 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $21,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. boosted its position in Illumina by 59.2% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 22,963 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Illumina by 60.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,246 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 0.6% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,126,614 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $703,782,000 after buying an additional 29,153 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Stock Down 1.9 %

ILMN opened at $133.00 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $238.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on Illumina

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.