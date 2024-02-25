Oak Associates Ltd. OH Sells 873 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 2.9% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Amgen were worth $34,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.3% during the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA increased its stake in Amgen by 3.0% in the third quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 1,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 3.1% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Amgen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 9.3% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $289.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.83. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.06%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

