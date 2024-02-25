Oak Associates Ltd. OH Sells 3,000 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH reduced its position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,810 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH owned about 0.09% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on SIMO shares. B. Riley upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.57.

Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $69.09 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $95.33. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.52.

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 125.95%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

