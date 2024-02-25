Oak Associates Ltd. OH Sells 2,417 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH decreased its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH owned 0.08% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,026,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,262,000 after purchasing an additional 577,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,190,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 500,028 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,892,000 after purchasing an additional 275,452 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 505,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,564,000 after purchasing an additional 180,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEIS. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Energy Industries

In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,914 shares of company stock valued at $191,339. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $99.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $81.86 and a one year high of $126.38. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Featured Articles

