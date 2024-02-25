Oak Associates Ltd. OH Raises Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 336.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM opened at $33.27 on Friday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $45.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.23 and a 200 day moving average of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

