Oak Associates Ltd. OH Has $2.51 Million Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH decreased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,214 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 432,937 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,550,000 after buying an additional 26,523 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 427,001 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STF Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 153.9% during the 3rd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 4,227 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRTX has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $436.00 to $438.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $430.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $421.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $283.60 and a 12 month high of $448.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.79, for a total value of $201,979.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,174,603.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.79, for a total value of $201,979.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,174,603.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,354,013.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,250,727.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,675 shares of company stock worth $7,838,529 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

