Oak Associates Ltd. OH Has $15.08 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Novartis comprises approximately 1.3% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Novartis were worth $15,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Novartis by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis stock opened at $103.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.98 and a 52-week high of $108.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

