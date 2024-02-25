Oak Associates Ltd. OH Buys 9,517 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,517 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,804,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,561,000 after buying an additional 486,665 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,454,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,665,000 after buying an additional 567,365 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,611,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,702,000 after buying an additional 1,001,989 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,319,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,599,000 after buying an additional 681,700 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,406,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,437,000 after buying an additional 668,694 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 177,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $2,699,979.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 832,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,691,475.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Minardo John sold 47,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $722,071.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,891.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 177,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $2,699,979.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 832,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,691,475.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 273,008 shares of company stock valued at $4,160,642. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IRWD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $15.07 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.65.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

