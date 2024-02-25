Oak Associates Ltd. OH Buys 612 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SEDG shares. Guggenheim cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BNP Paribas cut SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.69.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $67.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.67 and a beta of 1.51. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $339.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.90 and a 200 day moving average of $103.39.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

