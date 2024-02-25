Oak Associates Ltd. OH Buys 144 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 0.6% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.4 %

Elevance Health stock opened at $514.09 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $515.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $467.56.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.