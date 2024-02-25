Oak Associates Ltd. OH Acquires 381 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Cadence Bank raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 51,898 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.7 %

Medtronic stock opened at $85.67 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.34.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 87.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MDT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

