O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 88,157 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,157 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $28,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,697,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 468,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,575,000 after purchasing an additional 82,234 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.78.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $121.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.80. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

