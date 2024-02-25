O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,245,832 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 240,262 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $32,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in HP by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,966,113 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $76,229,000 after acquiring an additional 112,427 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in HP by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,204 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in HP by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 62,575 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in HP by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,103 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in HP during the third quarter valued at $3,855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Price Performance

HP Dividend Announcement

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $29.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.73. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

