O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,484 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $49,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STIP. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,838 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $69,793,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $49,412,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,730,000.

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $98.55 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $99.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.69.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

