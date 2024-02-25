O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,901 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $25,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after acquiring an additional 89,700 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 79,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 42,744 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,657,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,519,000 after acquiring an additional 14,911 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 33,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 867.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,453,000 after acquiring an additional 158,800 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of CNQ opened at $65.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.98. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $48.81 and a 12-month high of $68.74. The stock has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

