O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,015 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Nucor worth $29,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 88,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Nucor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 37,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Nucor by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,175,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,851,000 after buying an additional 149,589 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $1,735,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,342,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,777,564.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total value of $1,735,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,342,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,330 shares of company stock valued at $13,672,548 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.43.

Nucor Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NUE stock opened at $189.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.58. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.79 and a fifty-two week high of $190.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 12.01%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

