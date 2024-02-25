O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,257 shares during the period. McKesson comprises approximately 0.7% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of McKesson worth $44,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in McKesson by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays began coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.54.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCK

McKesson Price Performance

McKesson stock opened at $516.24 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $519.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $485.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.01.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.62 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.