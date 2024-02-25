O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $30,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,328,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.50.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.1 %

HON stock opened at $200.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.11. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

