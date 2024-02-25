O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,826 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of State Street worth $26,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of State Street by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.83.

NYSE STT opened at $73.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.02. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.53. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $91.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

In other news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,801. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

