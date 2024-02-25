O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $63.79 Million Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,052,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 230,787 shares during the quarter. American International Group comprises about 0.9% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of American International Group worth $63,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIG. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 125.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 25.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,712,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,388,000 after purchasing an additional 342,237 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,496,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,111,000 after purchasing an additional 639,079 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 14.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 624,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,908,000 after purchasing an additional 44,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

American International Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:AIG opened at $71.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.14. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.28.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. American International Group’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.86%.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.